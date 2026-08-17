Sonam Kapoor shares ‘blurry evenings’ with Anand Ahuja in Paris

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor seems to be making the most of her quality family time as she enjoys a vacation with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani.

The actress recently shared a picture from their getaway, giving a glimpse of a beautiful Paris evening. In the picture, Sonam and Anand are seen posing together against the stunning Parisian skyline, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the backdrop.

Dressed in a grey blazer over a white shirt, Sonam completed her look with a black skirt, while Anand opted for a relaxed white shirt and black trousers.

Sharing the loved-up picture on her social media account, Sonam simply wrote, “Blurry evenings with my baby”.

Currently, Sonam and Anand are vacationing with her the former’s sister Rhea and her husband Karan.

Sonam and Anand, meanwhile, continue to be one of Bollywood's most affectionate couples of Bollywood and are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media.

On Anand's birthday a few weeks ago, Sonam shared a black-and-white picture of the couple seated together at a restaurant and penned an emotional note, calling him her “safest place” and “biggest supporter”.

She wrote, “Dear Anand, Thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I’d choose you in every lifetime. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Anand, too, has never shied away from expressing his love and admiration for his wife. In a birthday appreciation post for Sonam, he had written, “Nothing is better than having the most inspiring, hard working, empathetic, beautiful partner / girlfriend / wife :P holding my hand to experience all of life with. To learn, to grow, to challenge and to cherish. Love you love you love you @sonamkapoor”.

He further wrote, “I know I tell you this annoyingly every day! Lol but I had to also put it on this appreciation post after a busy 4 months that included our ther second baby, mothers day, our 10 year anniversary and of course your birthday @sonamkapoor”

The couple is blessed with two boys, Vaayu and Rudra.

–IANS

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