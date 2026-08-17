Darwish Rasooli to lead Afghanistan squad in Asian Games men’s cricket event

Kabul, Aug 17 (IANS) Middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli has been named captain of the Afghanistan squad for the men’s cricket event in the upcoming 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The games are scheduled to take place at the Korogi Sports Park from September 17 to October 3.

The venue had previously hosted the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Sub-regional Qualifiers. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) National Selection Committee on Monday finalised a 15-member squad and has opted for a blend of seasoned international experience and fresh talent.

That has meant the likes of veterans Najibullah Zadran and all-rounder Karim Janat have been included alongside a cluster of top performers from the recently concluded edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2026.

In-form top-order batter Mohammad Akram has earned his national call-up on the back of an impressive SCL campaign, where he emerged as one of the standout performers with 339 runs across eight innings, featuring a century and two half-centuries. Joining him is all-rounder Ismat Alam, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his stellar dual contribution of 294 runs and nine wickets.

The squad also includes promising youngsters Hassan Eisakhil, the son of veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Faisal Khan Shinozada, and Nangyal Kharoti. Afghanistan have been silver medal winners in the men’s cricket events at the Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2022.

The upcoming edition of the Asian Games will mark cricket's fourth appearance at the continental event, with ten teams taking part. India are the defending champions in both men’s and women’s cricket events.

Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

--IANS

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