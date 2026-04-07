April 07, 2026 12:52 PM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor to ‘darling papa’ Jeetendra on 84th b’day: My father is a super achiever

Ekta Kapoor to ‘darling papa’ Jeetendra on 84th b’day: My father is a super achiever

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) As Jeetendra turned 84 on Tuesday, his daughter and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor penned a birthday wish for her “darling papa” and said there is God on earth, who are in parents.

Eka took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her “super achiever” father Jeetendra along with the moments he has shared with his daughter, son Tusshar Kapoor, wife Shobha Kapoor and grand children.

She added the song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye sung by Mohammed Rafi from the 1967 Farz, featuring Jeetendra and Babita. The film was directed by Ravikant Nagaich. It had two more installments Keemat starring Dharmendra and Rakha with Jeetendra again.

In the caption, Ekta wrote: “Happy birthday to my darling papa, there is a God on earth. It’s in our parents. My father is a super achiever.”

Ekta feels she has not come close to the success Jeetendra has tasted in his journey spanning over six years.

“I don’t think I can come close to his achievements from the Chawl life in mumbai To having his own bungalow. He has respected and loved each stage of his life, happy birthday to the man, the legend, the achiever, and the most humble human being,” she wrote.

The octogenarian, who is labelled as one of the greatest stars of Hindi cinema, has worked in more than 200 films. Fondly called as the “Jumping Jack” of Bollywood, Jeetendra kickstarted his journey in Hindi cinema with the 1964 film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne.

He skyrocketed to fame with the 1967 film Farz.

He has given out hist such as Jeene Ki Raah, Humjoli, Caravan, Bidaai, Udhar Ka Sindur, Dharam Veer, Swarg Narak, Jaani Dushman, Aasha, Meri Aawaz Suno, Farz Aur Kanoon, Himmatwala, Tohfa, Maqsad, Swarag Se Sunder, Khudgarz, Thanedaar, Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, Mere Huzoor, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Jigri Dost, Parichay, Khushboo, Kinara, Priyatama, Lok Parlok, Takkar, Jyoti, Pyaasa Sawan and Sanjog

--IANS

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