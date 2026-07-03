Ekta Kapoor thanks Smriti Irani & team as 'Kyunki Saas...' turns 26, latter calls it 'a lifetime of memories"

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor celebrated 26 years of her iconic television drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' with a heartfelt note, thanking actress Smriti Irani, writer team, the show's creators and the entire Balaji Telefilms team for making the serial a landmark in Indian television.

Sharing a special video montage from the show on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "26 years ago a show came that changed my life. Thank you Sameer sir, Thank you Star Plus, thank you Balaji team, thank you Tanu, thank you Smriti, thank you to all the actors, and of-course above all thank you to the writers and the team who constantly work at making it what it is. Jai Mata Di."

Smriti Irani, resharing Ekta Kapoor's post on her own social media account, wrote, "A lifetime of memories @ektarkapoor. Gratitude towards all who made this 26 year journey possible.”

Actress Parakh Madan, who essays the role of Niyati in the serial, commented, "Thank you Ekta ma'am for making me a part of this legendary show that has redefined the landscape of Indian television. Thank you for your trust and for giving me the chance to bring this character to life."

Meanwhile, actress Ritu Chaudhary Seth, who played Shobha in the show, also celebrated the milestone through a post on her social media account.

Sharing a video from the serial, she wrote, "And just like that it's 26 years today to this iconic show that am so proud and lucky to be a part of!!! Thank you for this one!!!!" while tagging Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show initially went on air on the 3rd of July 2000.

The family drama revolved around Tulsi Virani and the influential Virani family. The show featured an ensemble cast including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Ronit Roy, Sudha Shivpuri, Apara Mehta, Mandira Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Mouni Roy and a fine ensemble cast.

The first season ran for about 8 years and went onto become one of the finest and most beloved saas-bahu dramas of Indian Television, and also the longest running show of that time.

25 years post the first season, the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air in August 2025.

Smriti Irani reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is seen essaying the role of Mihir.

Actress Apara Mehta who essayed the role of Mihir’s mother Savita Virani in the first season, is not a part of the current one.

For the uninitiated, Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

Over its eight-year run, the season 1 of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ delivered many landmark episodes that went on to become historic moments in history of Indian television.

One of the most memorable storylines was the return of Mihir Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay.

True blue fans of the show would remember how the character of Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay was brought back to life, even after he had exited it, due to the high demand by fans and after viewers across the country protested, demanding his comeback.

Another widely discussed episode saw Tulsi Virani shoot dead her own son, Ansh Gujral, after he attempted to sexually assault his wife, Nandini, played by Gauri Pradhan.

The powerful sequence not just shocked audiences but also sparked conversations about domestic abuse and the issue of marital rape in the early 2000s.

The serial also generated debate on a larger aspect with its emotionally charged euthanasia track, where Tulsi honoured the final wish of her bedridden mother-in-law, Savita Virani, played by Apara Mehta, who pleaded to be relieved of her unbearable suffering.

The episode, centred on euthanasia, also known as mercy killing, ignited nationwide discussions on the emotional and difficult concept.

Apart from its strong storyline and memorable characters, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was equally celebrated for its iconic title track.

The opening sequence went on to become one of the most recognisable introductions in Indian television, with Smriti Irani, as Tulsi Virani, welcoming viewers into the Virani household.

The camera followed Tulsi as she walked through the humongous house of Virani family named as Shantiniketan, introducing each actor as the character of the show, in their signature setting.

–IANS

rd/