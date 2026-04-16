‘Ek Din’ new trailer adds new twist of destiny to Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan-starrer film

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The new trailer of the upcoming film ‘Ek Din’, which stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead, was unveiled on Thursday. The trailer promises a love story peppered with hope and magic. In the trailer, Junaid Khan portrays a shy and a different guy, who develops feelings for Sai Pallavi’s character, who is a cheerful and full-of-life girl.

While they both work in the same office, Junaid struggles to gather the confidence to talk to her. However, a twist unfolds in Japan when Sai meets with an accident and suffers from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), remembering only Junaid, who saved her life.

The film itself seems to promise a magical, gentle and classic love story, something that has become increasingly rare in contemporary Bollywood. There is a certain old-world charm and emotional sincerity in the storytelling that reminds audiences of the romantic narratives that once defined the genre.

The film marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have worked on films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. With ‘Ek Din’, the duo returns to the romance genre, sparking fresh excitement among fans.

Their coming together once again has heightened curiosity, with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen.

The film marks Junaid Khan’s 2nd big screen outing after ‘Loveyapa’, and Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Ek Din’ is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

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