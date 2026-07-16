Eisha Singh: Reality show has no filter, it's just you

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Eisha Singh, who became one of the most talked-about contestants in “Bigg Boss 18”, is unsure whether appearing on reality TV makes an actor more relevant but adds that it give audiences a chance to see the real person behind the on-screen character.

“I don't know about the relevance factor, but of course. Why do we love watching BTS, as in behind-the-scenes content? It's because we want to know more about them,” Eisha told IANS, when asked if reality show helps in making an actor relevant.

The actress, who finished at sixth place in “Bigg Boss 18”, added: “Today, you know (characters) Juhi, today you know Sayyam, but who Eisha is, how she behaves, or how Vijendra (Kumeria) behaves you'll only get to know that when you're watching them on a reality show because there's no filter, there's no character; it's just you.”

Eisha feels it certainly helps viewers connect with their personalities, habits, and lives beyond fiction.

“So, I think they're two very different things. I don't know about the relevance factor, but I think people also like knowing who Eisha is, what she wears, how she dresses up, what she eats, and how she behaves,” said the actress, who is currently seen on the Colors show “Juhi Mui”.

“That's also a factor.”

However, she stressed that acting and reality television are two completely different formats, with each having its own appeal and audience.

“Of course, reality shows have a different audience. There are so many different kinds of reality shows coming up. But acting is a completely different thing altogether. It's a different ball game altogether,” Eisha concluded.

The 26-year-old actress made her debut with Colors TV's soap drama Ishq Ka Rang Safed in 2015. She was also seen in the romantic dramas Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum.

--IANS

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