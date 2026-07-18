Eisha Singh on reality shows like ‘Lock Upp’, ‘Alliance’ growing bolder: I think that's alright

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Television actress Eisha Singh feels bold content and abusive language in OTT shows such as Lock Upp and Alliance reflect reality, saying people often speak that way in real life.

Asked about how she feels about the bold content coming out of shows such as ‘Lock Upp’ and ‘Alliance’, Eisha, who herself has been a part of the reality show “Bigg Boss 18”, told IANS: “So, of course, it's Netflix, it's OTT. So they have more freedom, be it the scenes or the language. See, I'll tell you something. Now that you've said that we want to know more about a person, the abusive language…”

“I think no matter how much you say people talk like this, they do. And when you're doing a show, in fact, they do it in Bigg Boss too. It's just that it gets edited out. They beep it.”

She added that unlike television, streaming platforms have fewer restrictions, allowing creators to present characters more authentically.

“It's not like, ‘Oh, we are all saints.’ People do talk like that. People are very different from what they are on screen. I think that's alright. People are still loving it. They are watching Lock Upp, they are watching Bigg Boss. So that's the difference with OTT. You don't have restrictions on anything. I think that's alright, right? You guys are loving it. We are talking about it.”

The actor is currently seen on the show “Juhi Mui”.

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief. The show airs on Colors.

--IANS

dc/