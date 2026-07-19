Eight killed as massive landslide devastates Nagaland’s Mon district

Kohima, July 19 (IANS) At least eight people, including children, were killed after a massive landslide ripped through Defence Colony in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday, sweeping away several houses and triggering a large-scale multi-agency rescue operation, officials said.

A senior Nagaland disaster management official said rescue personnel have so far recovered four bodies, while four more bodies remain buried under the debris. Rescue teams are continuing search and recovery operations amid extremely difficult conditions, with authorities fearing that additional people may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

A Defence spokesman said that around 15 houses in the colony were severely affected by the landslide, causing extensive damage to residential structures and other property. Personnel of the Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Nagaland Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, district administration and local volunteers have launched an intensive rescue and relief operation in the affected area despite incessant rain and unstable ground conditions.

An official statement said Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced immediate ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 74,000 to every injured person. The government also announced that relief assistance, including food, temporary shelter, essential commodities and all other eligible support, would be provided to affected families across the impacted districts.

According to the statement, the Nagaland government has expressed profound grief over the tragic landslide in Mon town, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure. The government conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

It also wished a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries in the disaster. The statement said the state government is closely monitoring the evolving situation arising out of the ongoing extreme weather conditions affecting several parts of Nagaland.

Apart from Mon district, the Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district and several other areas have also witnessed severe impacts, including landslides, flash floods, road blockages and damage to public infrastructure and private property due to continuous heavy rainfall.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), district administrations, SDRF, Nagaland Police and other line departments are working round the clock to undertake search and rescue operations, evacuate vulnerable residents, restore essential services and provide immediate relief to the affected population.

The government has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and ensure seamless inter-departmental coordination for timely emergency response, restoration of road connectivity and rehabilitation of affected communities.

Officials said continuous assessment of the situation is underway and additional manpower, machinery and assistance would be mobilised wherever required. The public has been advised to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas, strictly follow advisories issued by the NSDMA, Home Department and district administrations, cooperate with emergency response agencies, and rely only on official sources of information instead of circulating unverified reports or rumours.

Reaffirming its commitment to the affected population, the Nagaland government said it stands firmly with all affected families during this difficult period and would extend every possible assistance to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation and restoration of normalcy at the earliest.

A police official said the difficult terrain, unstable ground conditions and continuous flow of water through the affected area have significantly complicated rescue operations and hampered efforts to reach those who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Officials said the scale of the devastation has made it difficult to immediately assess the full extent of casualties, injuries and damage to property and infrastructure. A comprehensive assessment will be carried out once weather conditions improve and the affected area is declared safe for rescue teams and civil authorities.

Heavy machinery and specialised rescue equipment are being deployed wherever feasible, although continuous rainfall, waterlogging and the risk of further landslides continue to impede search and recovery operations.

Responding to the tragedy earlier in the day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that all possible assistance was being extended for rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. “Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR and local community are working on the ground for search and rescue operations,” Rio posted on X.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government would continue to provide immediate ex gratia assistance to the families of those killed and comprehensive relief support to all those affected by the disaster.

Officials said rescue operations would continue round the clock until every person feared trapped is accounted for, while authorities remain on high alert as heavy rainfall continues across Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast.

--IANS

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