eGramSwaraj routes over Rs 3 lakh crore to deepen rural India's digital push

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) India’s Gram Panchayats have routed over Rs 3 lakh crore in cumulative payments through the eGramSwaraj platform and the AI‑powered 'SabhaSaar' meeting tool is now available in 23 Indian languages, the government said on Tuesday.

Payments through eGramSwaraj are made directly to vendors and service providers in real time, ensuring complete digital traceability. The platform is integrated with the Public Financial Management System, and it streamlined planning, accounting and expenditure at the Panchayat level.

The system replaced cash-based and paper-driven processes with a fast, accountable and fraud-resistant system.

The government described the achievements as two significant milestones in advancing digital and inclusive rural governance across the country.

India’s Gram Panchayats are witnessing a major leap in digital governance with the eGramSwaraj platform, while the AI-powered SabhaSaar tool, strengthened both financial transparency and inclusive participation at the grassroots.

In FY26, Panchayati Raj Institutions transferred Rs 53,342 crore through the eGramSwaraj‑PFMS interface and 2,55,254 Gram Panchayats uploaded their development plans on the platform.

Overall, 2,59,798 PRIs have been onboarded and 2,50,807 PRIs made online payments through eGramSwaraj during FY26, the statement from Ministry of Panchayati Raj said, noting the platform has registered 16,079,737 vendors.

SabhaSaar, the voice-to-text meeting summarisation tool launched on August 2025 has expanded from 13 to 23 Indian languages. The newly-added languages include Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Manipuri, Nepali, Santhali and Sindhi, enabling gram sabha proceedings to be recorded and documented in local languages.

SabhaSaar facilitates automated recording of minutes, attendance, resolutions and action points, making Gram Sabha processes more accessible and participatory.

The platform, earlier available in Hindi, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, now covers the full linguistic diversity of Panchayati Raj institutions across India.

As of January-end 2026, over 1.11 lakh gram panchayats have used the platform for meeting summarisation.

--IANS

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