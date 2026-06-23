Effectiveness of talks depends on full commitment to agreed obligations: Iranian President on Iran-US negotiations

Tehran, June 23 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that the success of ongoing negotiations with the US depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation.

He stressed that the statements made outside the agreed framework do not help advance the talks.

"The effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation. Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations," Pezeshkian posted on X.

Pezeshkian's statement comes after he and US President Donald Trump signed the memorandum of understanding remotely to end the war, which established a 60-day extension of the ceasefire to negotiate the final terms of a deal.

The memorandum of understanding ended nearly four months of conflict between the United States and Iran and opened a 60-day period for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme and regional security issues.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the recent negotiations in Switzerland focused on advancing implementation mechanisms under the agreement, and it was agreed that discussions at expert and technical levels would continue to advance the effective implementation of the war-termination agreement. He said that the Iranian delegation was heading back home after conducting discussions on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding to end the war.

"These discussions, focusing on paragraphs 1, 5, 10, and 11 of the memorandum of understanding, began on the morning of Sunday, 31 Khordad, in Switzerland (Lake Lucerne) and continued until the early hours of Monday morning, 1 Tir. Based on a joint statement by the mediating countries (Qatar and Pakistan), prepared in consultation with Iran and the United States, executive mechanisms for supervising the implementation of the memorandum's provisions were envisioned, and it was agreed that discussions at expert and technical levels would continue to advance the effective implementation of the war-termination agreement," Baqaei posted on X.

"Given that, pursuant to paragraph 13 of the memorandum of understanding, the commencement of negotiations for a final agreement is contingent upon the initiation and continuation of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, the agreements reached in this session (particularly paragraph 1 regarding the cessation of war and military operations by the Zionist regime in Lebanon through the establishment of a conflict control mechanism with the participation of the parties and the Republic of Lebanon, as well as paragraphs 10 regarding the export of Iranian oil and petrochemical products and 11 regarding the release of Iran's frozen assets) will facilitate the process of implementing reciprocal commitments," he added.

--IANS

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