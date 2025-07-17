ED raids 14 locations linked to Chhangur Baba in religious conversion racket probe

Lucknow, July 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a series of raids at 14 locations linked to Jamaluddin Shah, also known as Chhangur Baba, and his associates in connection with an alleged religious conversion racket operating in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur.

Among the premises searched, 12 were located in Uttar Pradesh, and two in Mumbai.

The raids were triggered by allegations that Chhangur Baba was the mastermind behind a large-scale religious conversion operation.

During the searches, the ED reportedly recovered a substantial quantity of land documents, luxury vehicles, gold, and unaccounted cash.

One of the key locations raided was associated with Shahzad Sheikh in Mumbai, where investigators found that over Rs one crore had been transferred from Chhangur Baba's accounts to Sheikh's.

Chhangur Baba, once a vendor selling rings and amulets on his bicycle, is now accused of running a sophisticated conversion syndicate funded by foreign money. He was arrested earlier this month.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had earlier taken into custody his co-accused, Neetu alias Nasreen, along with her husband, Naveen.

Authorities allege that Chhangur Baba amassed significant wealth while disguising his activities under the cloak of religious faith.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered properties worth crores of rupees believed to be linked to him.

The ED has expanded its investigation to include Chhangur Baba's inner circle -- his close followers, associates, and managers, including Neetu alias Nasreen. Officials are currently examining their bank accounts, financial transactions, and immovable assets.

The ED is probing whether these overseas transactions were connected to the alleged conversion operations.

Chhangur Baba hails from Rehra Mafi village in Uttar Pradesh and once served as its village head. According to officials, his entire empire, built on conversion-linked funds, is centred in the Uttaraula area of Balrampur district, which shares a border with Nepal.

Investigations have revealed that he controls funds worth Rs 106 crore, allegedly received from Middle Eastern countries, distributed across 40 bank accounts, along with at least two properties worth crores.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are scrutinising documents and digital evidence to trace the full extent of the operation.

