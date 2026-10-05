October 05, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

ED letters to Punjab DGP: HC orders CBI probe; demands report in two months

ED letters to Punjab DGP: HC orders CBI probe; demands report in 2 months

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered that the case of the letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the DGP of Punjab be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has also been ordered to submit its report within two months.

The ED had written three letters to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in which it was said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder were involved in corruption, and an FIR should be registered against them.

The agency has alleged that they were interfering in administrative transfers and postings, as well as government tenders.

When the Punjab Police did not register a case in this matter, a PIL was filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which a demand was made to hand over the case to the CBI.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf.

In the petition, Saraf had said the Enforcement Directorate's letter levels several serious allegations against the officials linked to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

Saraf argued that the cases should be handed over to the CBI for a "fair and independent investigation", which is "free from the influence of the Punjab Police and Punjab Vigilance".

The petitioner also sought a detailed investigation into the money trail and strict action against those found guilty.

Last month, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to recommend a time-bound, court-monitored CBI probe into the organised corruption racket being operated from the Chief Minister's office.

Asserting that when the CMO, the CM's OSD and the Chief Minister's wife were the subject of allegations and the state investigation agencies were proving ineffective, SAD urged the Governor to exercise his powers under Article 167 to call for a report from the Chief Secretary and the DGP as to why no FIR had been registered on the ED's reference.

The representation also urged the Governor to intervene with the state government, and urged the Union government to conduct a court-monitored, time-bound CBI probe into all corruption cases disclosed in the ED’s reference, including the role of every public servant, intermediary, developer and beneficiary and the money trail.

The BJP had also questioned the police's inaction on the matter.

"We therefore demand an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire matter," former Union Minister Vijay Sampla had told the media.

Sampla said the ED reference, based on material gathered during its investigation in a case, contained serious allegations relating to criminal conspiracy, corruption, unauthorised leakage of confidential government information, interference in transfers and postings, manipulation of government policies and tenders, illegal gratification and other cognisable offences.

Sampla demanded registration of a first information report (FIR) sought by the ED, preservation of all digital, documentary, and financial evidence, and a time-bound CBI investigation into the entire matter, including the roles of Gohal, Ghuman, and all other persons named in the ED material.

--IANS

sd/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Sara Ali Khan says after mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore, she wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan

Sara Ali Khan says after mother Amrita Singh, grandmother Sharmila Tagore, she wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to people of ancestral village Babu Patti, says Jaya Bachchan wanted a library for children

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to people of ancestral village Babu Patti, says Jaya Bachchan wanted a library for children

India economy robust, stable despite global uncertainty: N Chandrasekaran

India economy robust, stable despite global uncertainty: N Chandrasekaran

Potapova ends 2026 season with shoulder injury

Potapova ends 2026 season with shoulder injury

Abhishek Sharrma talks about his cat on World Animal Day: She is my family

Abhishek Sharrma talks about his cat on World Animal Day: She is my family

PM Modi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin hold talks at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin hold talks at Hyderabad House

Global risks likely to weigh on markets even as festive demand offers selective support

Global risks likely to weigh on markets even as festive demand offers selective support

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports, clarifies, ‘The search was not pertaining to me’

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports, clarifies, ‘The search was not pertaining to me’

EAM Jaishankar meets Swiss Prez Parmelin, highlights strong momentum of India-EFTA TEPA

EAM Jaishankar meets Swiss Prez Parmelin, highlights strong momentum of India-EFTA TEPA

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph

'Defending the gold is special moment': Laxman hails India’s champion mindset after Asiad triumph