ECINET app records 10 crore downloads till date, witnessed 98.3 crore hits on polling days

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) IT platform - ECINET played a pivotal role in ensuring seamless election processes, including real-time monitoring, enabling faster reporting and enhanced cybersecurity during the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states and Union Territory – Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and also the by-elections 2026.

The unique tech platform, launched by EC earlier this year, saw a significant surge in the recently concluded elections as the estimates by the poll panel put the number of users at 10 crores, who downloaded the Application on their mobile phones.

The ECINET platform enables people to access details about their Assembly constituency candidates’ educational qualifications and criminal antecedents on their mobile phones. The EC had also recently urged the electorate to use it excessively, to make informed choices while casting their ballots, by using the feature ‘Know Your candidate’ (KYC) module.

According to an EC release, the ECINET App witnessed record user traction on the polling days and also on the counting day, while countering any cyber threat attempt.

“On poll-days, i.e., April 9, 23 and 29, ECINET recorded over 98.3 crore hits and on the counting day, i.e. May 4, 2026, ECINET recorded an average of 3 crore hits per minute,” the EC said in a press statement.

“ECINET cybersecurity protocols resulted in effectively countering over 68 lakh malicious hits on counting day originating from both within India and overseas, targeting key election platforms, including the results portal,” it added.

According to the EC, a new QR code–based Photo Identity Card system was also used for the first time on counting day across all States/UTs in these elections for enhancing security at the counting centres.

Notably, the ECINET app was officially launched in January 2026. Earlier, its beta version was used in the Bihar elections in November 2025.

It is being touted as the world’s largest electoral service platform, integrating more than 40 applications and portals of the Election Commission into a single interface.

It offers a range of services to voters, including registration, electoral roll search, application tracking, and grievance redressal. Additional features include downloading digital voter ID cards (e-EPIC), connecting with election officials, and booking calls with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The platform also includes tools such as cVIGIL for reporting election code violations and Saksham for facilitating accessible services for persons with disabilities.

--IANS

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