ECI removes 17 inactive outfits in U'khand from registered political parties list

Dehradun, Aug 5 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred 17 registered unrecognised political parties in Uttarakhand from fielding candidates under their respective party banners in the 2027 Assembly elections after they failed to establish their existence or demonstrate any electoral activity, officials said on Wednesday.

The action comes after a verification exercise carried out by the office of the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

During the drive, notices were issued to political parties that had remained inactive for several years. However, the 17 parties failed to furnish satisfactory replies or provide documentary evidence to establish that they were functioning.

According to election officials, none of these 17 registered unrecognised political parties had contested any election during the past six years. The verification process also revealed that they were not operating from the addresses recorded with the Election Commission of India.

Based on the findings of the verification exercise, the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer's office submitted a detailed report to the Election Commission of India, following which the Commission removed the parties from its list of registered political outfits.

Officials said that leaders associated with these organisations would no longer be able to contest elections as officially authorised candidates representing those political parties.

Several of the affected parties had also allegedly failed to comply with mandatory statutory requirements, including the submission of annual returns, contribution reports and the conduct of internal organisational elections within the prescribed time frame.

The Election Commission had earlier issued notices seeking explanations and documentary proof regarding their political activities and organisational functioning. However, according to officials, no substantive response or supporting evidence was received from these parties.

The move in Uttarakhand forms part of the Election Commission's nationwide drive against more than 800 registered unrecognised political parties that are considered inactive, non-functional or otherwise suspicious.

Officials noted that Uttarakhand had a total of 42 registered unrecognised political parties at the time of the 2022 Assembly elections.

The 17 parties that failed to provide satisfactory responses or proof of functioning include Bharatiya Jan Kranti Party, Hamari Janmanch Party, Maidani Kranti Dal, Rashtriya Jan Sahay Dal, Uttarakhand Janshakti Party, Bharatiya Mool Niwasi Samaj Party, Bharatiya Antyodaya Party, Bharatiya Gram Nagar Vikas Party and Gorkha Democratic Front, all of which were registered at addresses in Dehradun.

The list also comprises Rashtriya Gram Vikas Party, Bharat Qaumi Dal, People's Party, Bharat Parivar Party and Bharatiya Samrat Subhash Sena from Haridwar district, Prajamandal Party from Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district, and Prajatantra Party of India and Suraj Seva Dal from Nainital district.

Meanwhile, officials said that six new political organisations have already applied for registration with the Election Commission ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

--IANS

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