R. Sarathkumar wishes wife Radhika on her 64th birthday with heartfelt note

Chennai, August 21 (IANS) Actor R. Sarathkumar wished his wife and veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar on her 64th birthday with a heartfelt note on August 21.

He further recalled her energetic personality, determination and positive spirit.

Sarathkumar took to his social media to share a photo and video compilation featuring many pictures of Radhika from her life.

The compilation also includes pictures of the couple together, capturing their moments from different occasions.

Sharing the post, Sarathkumar wrote “Dearest Radhikaa, When I think of wishing you on your birthday, I go back to years before we even met — An energetic, positive person with your conspicuous bright smile, spreading energy and laughter around. Years have passed and you still have that same vigour, strength, determination and ambition. And that attitude that never lets you buckle under pressure. May you be blessed with the same forever — Health, wealth, and an abundance of happiness.

Love,

Mama

@radhikasarathkumar #HappyBirthdayRadhika (sic)”

Talking about Radhika Sarathkumar, she is touted as one of the very well-known names in the South Indian film and television industry.

She began her acting career with the 1978 Tamil film “Kizhakke Pogum Rail” and went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

She also worked in Bollywood during the 1980s and 1990s.

Her Hindi films which include “Naseeb Apna Apna”, “Kudrat Ka Kanoon”, “Aaj Ka Arjun”, “Himmatwala”, “Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai” and “Lal Baadshah” went on to become hits.

In “Aaj Ka Arjun”, she shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada. The film was among her notable Hindi projects.

In “Naseeb Apna Apna”, she starred alongside Rishi Kapoor, Farah Naaz, and others.

Most of Radhika's career has been associated with Tamil cinema, where she has played a wide range of roles.

She has also acted in many television shows and became a popular face on the small screen.

Radhika later ventured into television production and founded Radaan Mediaworks. She became particularly popular with shows such as “Chithi”, which went on to become one of her most recognised television projects.

She has also been associated with shows including “Selvi”, “Arasi”, “Vani Rani” and “Chithi 2”.

Apart from acting and production, Radhika has also been involved in politics and public life.

On the personal front, Radhika married actor and director Prathap Pothen in 1985. The marriage ended in divorce.

She later married Richard Hardy in 1990, and the couple have a daughter, Rayane Hardy. Radhika and Hardy later separated.

In 2001, she married R. Sarathkumar. The couple have a son, Rahul.

–IANS

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