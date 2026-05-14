EAM Jaishankar welcomes global delegates at Bharat Mandapam for BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from BRICS member and partner nations began arriving at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting being hosted under India’s 2026 chairship of the expanded grouping.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar personally welcomed the visiting leaders and dignitaries as they arrived at the venue for the high-level meeting.

Among those present were Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and several other foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries.

Following their arrival, the leaders gathered for an official group photograph with EAM Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to chair the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting later in the day.

During this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

According to the MEA, BRICS Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will mark the first major ministerial-level engagement under India’s BRICS chairship and is expected to play a significant role in shaping the agenda for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be held later this year.

During a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that senior diplomats from participating nations would attend the summit and outlined the broad framework of discussions likely to take place during the two-day meeting.

According to the MEA, deliberations are expected to centre on major regional and global developments, strengthening multilateral cooperation among member nations, and advancing reforms in international governance structures in view of evolving geopolitical realities.

“The meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers is scheduled for the 14th and 15th May, and we are presiding over it,” the MEA stated.

Participating countries would decide the level of their respective representation, and more details regarding delegations would be shared once the representatives arrive in New Delhi, according to the ministry.

India recently unveiled the official logo and dedicated website for its BRICS 2026 chairship under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Officials said the theme reflects India’s “Humanity First” and people-centric approach, an idea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly emphasised during the 2025 BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

This will be the fourth occasion on which India hosts a BRICS summit-level engagement, highlighting New Delhi’s expanding role within the grouping as well as among countries of the Global South.

--IANS

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