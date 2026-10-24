EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India’s commitment to UN Charter on 81st United Nations Day, calls for reformed multilateralism

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to the United Nations (UN) and its founding charter, calling for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities on the occasion of the 81st United Nations Day.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar underlined India’s continued support for international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South. He stressed that the United Nations must adapt to changing geopolitical circumstances and evolving international challenges to remain effective and representative of the world it serves.

“Reaffirm India’s enduring commitment to the @UN and the UN Charter on the 81st UN Day today. Underscore the need for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities. In the UN, India will continue to champion international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South,” EAM Jaishankar wrote.

The minister’s message highlights India’s longstanding position that international institutions must be strengthened through reforms that better represent present-day political and economic realities. New Delhi has consistently advocated reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, arguing that the global governance framework must reflect the interests and aspirations of developing countries and emerging powers.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office at Geneva marked the occasion by drawing attention to the original manuscript of the UN Charter’s Preamble, including handwritten notes that offer a glimpse into the drafting of the founding document.

In a post on X ahead of United Nations Day, the office shared a message highlighting the historical significance of the Charter and the collective vision that brought nations together after the Second World War.

“‘We the peoples of the United Nations…’ Ahead of the #UNDay, discover the original manuscript of the United Nations Charter’s Preamble, complete with handwritten notes,” the UN Geneva office stated.

It recalled how 50 nations came together in San Francisco 81 years ago with a shared vision of promoting peace, prosperity and human rights. The organisation noted that the vision behind the establishment of the United Nations continues to hold significance in the contemporary world.

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to commemorate the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. The date marks the formal establishment of the United Nations after the founding document was ratified by the required majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Observed every year, United Nations Day provides an opportunity to renew the international community’s commitment to a common global agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. As the organisation marks its 81st anniversary, calls for stronger multilateral cooperation and institutional reform remain central to discussions about its future.

--IANS

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