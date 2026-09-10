EAM Jaishankar, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V discuss social development, heritage preservation efforts

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the EAM and Prince Rahim discussed Aga Khan Development Network's work in social development and heritage preservation.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar on X wrote, "Pleased to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Discussed the impactful work in social development & heritage preservation by the Aga Khan Development Network, and further opportunities in India and abroad."

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrived in India on Wednesday for a seven-day visit at the invitation of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

“A warm welcome to His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on his first visit to India since his accession as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community. The visit will provide an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation with Aga Khan Development Network in social development and heritage preservation, and explore collaboration in various development and community initiatives,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X.

According to the MEA, during his visit till September 15, Prince Rahim will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During his visit, he will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

In addition to these engagements, Prince Rahim will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where Aga Khan Development Network is involved in various development and community initiatives.

Prince Rahim was named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition.

Throughout their 1,400-year history, the Ismailis have been led by a living, hereditary Imam. The Ismailis live in more than 35 countries, and their number is nearly 12 to 15 million.

Prince Rahim also serves on the boards of many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). He has closely followed the work of the Institute of Ismaili Studies and the Ismaili community's social governance institutions.

The visit of Prince Rahim comes against the backdrop of longstanding engagement between the Aga Khan Foundation and India.

--IANS

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