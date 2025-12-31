EAM Jaishankar meets Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 31 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar briefly met Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Dhaka on Wednesday, just ahead of funeral of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The social media account of Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus shared the picture of Sadiq and EAM Jaishankar meeting. "Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, exchanges greetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the funeral programme of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia," it wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka to represent India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He conveyed the Indian government's condolences to Rahman on the passing of his mother and former Bangladesh PM.

Upon arrival in Dhaka, EAM Jaishankar said that he met with Tarique Rahman and handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

EAM Jaishankar acknowledged Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening India-Bangladesh ties in the wake of a democratic transition following the upcoming elections.

Sharing photos of EAM's meeting with Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, posted on X stating "HE Dr S Jaishankar Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people and Govt of India as Bangladesh mourns passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, recognised her contribution to democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen India Bangladesh ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026)."

Khaleda Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and long-time chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

She was laid to rest with full State honours on Wednesday afternoon beside her husband, country's former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Bangladesh's former PM and the BNP chairperson, remembering her as a historic leader whose contributions to Bangladesh and relations with India will always be remembered.

--IANS

akl/as