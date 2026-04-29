EAM Jaishankar meets Ecuadorian counterpart, discusses ways to deepen ties

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Gabriela Sommerfeld, on Wednesday, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as trade, agriculture, and capacity building.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Pleased to welcome FM Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador, who is on her first visit to India. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation, including in trade, health, agriculture, digital and capacity building. Will cooperate closely in multilateral forums."

He welcomed Ecuador's decision to initiate the process for joining the India-led ISRO Solar Alliance and International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

He noted that Ecuador is already a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The EAM also announced that an agreement has been reached on the funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects.

"The agreement on the funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects is a step forward in deepening our development partnership," EAM Jaishankar said.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day for her three-day visit to India aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Warmly welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Ms Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador on her arrival to New Delhi today. Her visit will further strengthen ties between India and Ecuador."

Sommerfeld, who is also Ecuador's Minister of Human Mobility, is scheduled to visit Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before meeting Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, in the evening.

Last November, Margherita visited Ecuador on an official visit and called on President Daniel Noboa Azin, holding discussions with him on enhancing and diversifying bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit, MoS Margherita also held discussions with Ecuadorian ministers, vice ministers and officials to deepen cooperation between India and the South American country across key sectors, including agriculture, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, training, education, culture, tourism, trade, textiles, health and pharmaceuticals.

The MoS also held a meeting with Sommerfeld during which the two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the diplomatic training institutions of India and Ecuador.

Margherita and Sommerfeld jointly inaugurated the resident Embassy of India in Quito, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ecuador.

In December, MOS Margherita held a meeting with Ecuador's Ambassador to India, Fernando Bucheli Vargas, in New Delhi, discussing ways in which the two nations can strengthen ties and work together in areas of common interest.

India and Ecuador established diplomatic ties in 1969. The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for holding Foreign Office Consultations in 2000. According to the MEA, so far five rounds of Foreign Office Consultations have been held between the two countries in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2023.

--IANS

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