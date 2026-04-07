EAM Jaishankar meets counterpart from St Kitts and Nevis, discusses areas of cooperation

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with St Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs Denzil L Douglas in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing developmental projects, health cooperation, digital capacities and disaster response.

Douglas is also the Caribbean nation's minister for International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment. The two ministers also spoke about regional and global issues.

"Delighted to host Dr Denzil L Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs, Economic Development & Investment of St. Kitts and Nevis today. Discussed development projects, health cooperation, digital capacities and disaster response. Appreciated the exchange on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Douglas arrived in New Delhi on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Chandigarh. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Douglas' visit to India marks a significant step in strengthening ties and expanding cooperation between two nations.

"A warm welcome to FM Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis, on his arrival in New Delhi. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the historical ties and expanding cooperation between our two countries. During his visit, the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in India will also be inaugurated," Jaiswal posted on X.

St Kitts and Nevis and India have maintained friendly and cordial relations. In July 2007, India and St. Kitts and Nevis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultation at bureaucratic level. India being a Commonwealth country, its nationals do not require visa to enter St. Kitts & Nevis. According to the MEA, St Kitts and Nevis is generally supportive of India’s positions in international fora.

--IANS

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