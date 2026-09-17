EAM Jaishankar, King of Bhutan light ‘Aashirvaad Ka Diya’ at iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu

Thimphu, Sep 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, along with Bhutan’s King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on Thursday lit ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu.

The ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ was lit at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu in the gracious presence of His Majesty the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of committed Janseva, which has impacted countless lives globally. We were joined by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, D. N. Dhungyel, friends of India from Bhutan and the Indian community in this special moment,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar handed over 54 'Made in India' electric vehicles to the Himalayan Kingdom during his meeting with PM Tobgay.

EAM Jaishankar also conveyed PM Modi's warm greetings to Tobgay and expressed India's commitment to Bhutan's progress and prosperity.

"Delighted to call on PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan’s progress and prosperity," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

While handing over 54 'Made in India' electric vehicles to Bhutan, EAM Jaishankar said that India is supporting Bhutan's advancement towards e-mobility and sustainability transport.

"Delighted to hand over 54 ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles to PM Tshering Tobgay. India is supporting Bhutan’s advances towards e-mobility and sustainability transport," the EAM said.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar and his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo D N Dhungyel inaugurated the 65-bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar. EAM Jaishankar noted that the health facility will strengthen access to quality, specialised maternal and child care in eastern Bhutan.

EAM Jaishankar and Lyonpo D N Dhungyel also inaugurated the 80-metre-long Jaganathan Bridge in Samdrup Jongkhar. EAM Jaishankar said that the bridge, being built by Project Dantak, the Bhutan-India friendship project, will improve connectivity between Trashigang and Samdrup Jongkhar in eastern Bhutan.

–IANS

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