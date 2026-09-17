Pakistani forces kill three civilians in Balochistan amid rising atrocities

Quetta, Sep 17 (IANS) Another three civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Thursday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), revealed that three dead bodies were found dumped in the Kuldan area of Dannuk in Gwadar district.

The deceased, identified as Hassan Rafiq, Ehsan Hassan and Nadil Baloch, had previously been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces.

Paank accused the Pakistani security forces of carrying out their enforced disappearance, unlawful detention, and subsequent killing.

According to the rights body, Hassan Rafiq was released on bail from Turbat Jail on August 24. However, immediately after his release, he was taken away from outside the jail by Pakistani security forces. He remained forcibly disappeared until his body was recovered in Dannuk.

Additionally, Ehsan Hassan, son of political figure Muhammad Hassan Baloch, was forcibly disappeared along with his brother Balach Hassan during a late-night raid on their family home in the Jiwani region of Gwadar on January 22.

Separately, Nadil Baloch, a 20-year-old student from the Panwan area in Gwadar, was forcibly disappeared from his home on April 19, during a security raid.

Paank said that Nadil’s disappearance, together with that of several other residents of Panwan, was documented by human-rights monitors, who identified Pakistan’s Frontier Corps and military-intelligence personnel as responsible for taking them from their homes.

“The bodies of Hassan, Ehsan and Nadil were subsequently found together in Kuldan, Dannuk. A piece of paper bearing each victim's name had reportedly been placed inside the pocket of each body, indicating that those who disposed of the bodies knew their identities," the rights body noted.

Describing the sequence—from enforced disappearance and secret detention to the recovery of their bodies, Paank said that the development constitutes an “extremely grave human-rights violation” requiring urgent international scrutiny.

The rights body called for an immediate, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into the enforced disappearance, detention, torture and killing of Hassan Rafiq, Ehsan Hassan and Nadil Baloch in line with international human-rights standards.

“All forensic evidence and detention records must be preserved, those responsible must be identified and prosecuted through fair proceedings before civilian courts, and the families must be provided with truth, justice and full reparations,” it added.

Condemning the incident, Paank further said, "Enforced disappearance cannot be followed by execution and the dumping of bodies with impunity.”

It also urged the United Nations and other international human-rights mechanisms to intervene urgently, press Pakistan to end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, and ensure accountability for those responsible.

--IANS

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