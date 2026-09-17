Anbil Avan trailer: Ashok Selvan plays a caring husband ready to take on the world for the love of his life!

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) The makers of director R Kaarthikeyan's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic action entertainer titled 'Anbil Avan', featuring actors Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundan in the lead, on Thursday released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the link to the trailer, Ayngaran International, the production house presenting the film, wrote, " Their romance was only one side of their story. #AnbilAvan - TRAILER OUT NOW! In theatres from September 25. Starring @ashokselvan @preity_mukhundhan. Directed by @karti.kane. A #GovindVasantha Musical."

The trailer begins with Ashok Selvan's character explaining about himself and his wife to Revathy. "My wife's name is Iyal," he begins and explains that his wife (played by Preity Mukhundhan), who hailed from a rich family, gave up everything for his sake when he had nothing.

The trailer then shows both Ashok Selvan's character and his wife Iyal working in a star hotel. Both husband and wife are subjected to constant supervision and taunts.

At one point, Ashok Selvan's character says he wants to give the life he promised to Iyal. The couple get married and move to a hill station. It is then that life throws a different kind of challenge.

A very disturbing incident occurs when Iyal is alone at home. We then see a number of shady characters who make statements regarding this incident. One man, who seems like a politician, is seen saying, "That night something happened. I too am remorseful that it happened." Another shady looking character says, "You have come to my town and now, it is a problem concerning my home."

Meanwhile, the couple seem to be in a state of perpetual fear. We see a series of grim action sequences in the trailer. The police officer investigating the case, with a cheeky smile, says, "Looks like sir belongs to the soft type." Soon after, we see Ashok Selvan's character involved in a series of explosive action sequences.

The challenging situation results in disagreements between the couple. What happens then is what the film is all about...

It may be recalled that actress Preity Mukhundhan, who plays the female lead opposite actor Ashok Selvan in the film, had, on an earlier occasion, told him that she was "eternally grateful" to him for giving her the amount of space that she had now got in the film.

Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film, Preity Mukhundan had said, "This team is more than a team. They are family. Everyone in this team is very close to my heart. When you watch the film, all of you will like it. You will see how much heart and passion has gone into this film. I am genuinely feeling emotional."

The actress, who thanked actor Ashok Selvan, said, "Ashok, I don't know how to thank you. Of all the mainstream male actors, Ashok is one person I can confidently say who will, without any insecurity, give space to his female co-stars. It is an amazing, amazing quality. Thank you. I am eternally grateful to you for giving me the space you have given me in this film."

The actress also thanked director R Kaarthikeyan for helping her pull of the challenging role. She said, "Karthik sir, they told me that you were the one who vouched for me when I did the audition. I don't know why but throughout this film, you have helped me, taught me the nuances of this character, worked with me and extracted it from me. Thank you so much. This is a character that you have beautifully written. As you said, this character will connect with a lot of women and girls."

The film, which has been produced by K.Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam, has music by Govind Vasantha.

The film has cinematography by Gowtham Rajendran and editing by Selva RK. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Peter Hein and art direction is by Manikandan Srinivasan. While the story of the film has been penned by Vignesh Raja, its screenplay have been jointly penned by Vignesh Raja, R Kaarthikeyan and Ashok Selvan.

--IANS

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