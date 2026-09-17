India is so lucky to have Prime Minister Modi as their leader: Mary Millben

Washington, Sep 17 (IANS) African American singer Mary Millben sang a birthday greeting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, praising his leadership and describing him as the right leader for the US–India relationship.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Millben credited PM Modi with advancing infrastructure and technology in India, expanding opportunities in rural areas and empowering women and girls. She also praised his engagement with successive US Presidents and his role in bringing world leaders together in Delhi.

“He certainly is the right leader for the US-India relationship,” she said in the birthday message, which combined a personal tribute with her assessment of his record at home and abroad.

She said the occasion offered an opportunity to celebrate his life, leadership and legacy.

“What a wonderful day to celebrate his life and his leadership and his legacy,” she said. “And so a big happy birthday to the Prime Minister.”

Her message ended with a musical greeting. Asked whether she had a personal message for PM Modi, Millben offered to sing.

“Well, sure. Why don't I sing Happy Birthday, yeah?” she said, before singing the birthday song and addressing the Prime Minister directly.

The performance followed her remarks on India's development and the bilateral relationship. Throughout the brief conversation, Millben spoke warmly of Modi and repeatedly praised his leadership.

“I tell you, India is so lucky to have Prime Minister Modi as their leader,” she said.

Asked about the changes she had observed in India under PM Modi, Millben pointed to infrastructure, technology and opportunities for people in rural communities. She also cited efforts to empower women and girls as part of her favourable assessment of his leadership.

On relations with Washington, Millben said PM Modi's experience of working with successive American presidents had helped him understand how the relationship functioned. She credited his leadership with helping keep ties healthy.

“And then the Prime Minister certainly has been one of the best leaders for the US-India relationship,” she said.

Millben also referred to the gathering of world leaders in Delhi for the BRICS summit. She described it as a success for PM Modi and said the presence of leaders from different countries reflected his international standing.

In her assessment, the gathering provided further evidence of the prime minister's stature among world leaders.

“And that's just certainly credit to the Prime Minister,” she said.

--IANS

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