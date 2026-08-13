EAM Jaishankar joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, sharing a photograph of himself with the national flag flying at his residence, ahead of the country’s 80th Independence Day celebrations.

EAM Jaishankar shared the photograph on 'X' with the caption "Har Ghar Tiranga."

Resharing EAM's post on its social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote: "Tiranga in every heart, every home.”

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist the Tiranga as part of the celebrations marking India's Independence.

The campaign was based on the idea that people's relationship with the national flag had traditionally remained more formal and institutional, rather than becoming a personal expression of national pride.

By encouraging citizens to bring the flag home, the initiative sought to transform the Tiranga into a symbol of a personal connection with the nation while also representing a collective commitment towards nation-building and national unity.

This year, 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026' is being dedicated to the spirit of 150 Years of Vande Mataram, celebrating patriotism, pride in the Tiranga and the deep love for the motherland reflected in India's National Song.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the countrymen to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark Independence Day on August 15 and pay tributes to the freedom fighters.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to freedom fighters, take a pledge for Viskit Bharat. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

"Come, let's make Har Ghar Tiranga a celebration in every home," the Prime Minister captioned the post as the nation prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

Earlier this week, PM Modi, calling upon the citizens to participate in the campaign, termed the Tricolour as "pride" and "source of motivation".

Taking to X, PM Modi had said, "Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation."

"Let us participate enthusiastically in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat, he said while underlining this year's theme as that of the national song 'Vande Mataram.'

The Prime Minister mentioned: "Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary."

--IANS

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