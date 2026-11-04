EAM Jaishankar highlights value of digital public infrastructure for good governance at CHOGM

St John's (Antigua and Barbuda), Nov 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility.

EAM Jaishankar made the remarks as he represented India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session (CHOGM) on Wednesday. In his address, EAM Jaishankar spoke about India's recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other negotiations in that regard.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratise our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive."

"Also spoke about India’s recent FTAs and other negotiations underway in that regard. Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains," he added.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM. Upon arrival, Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes welcomed him at the airport.

"Delighted to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM2026. Touched by the gesture of FM Everly Chet Greene and Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes, receiving me at the airport. Look forward to engagements here," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is being held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the theme of the CHOGM reflects the country's enduring belief in unity, progress, and equality among nations.

"The theme speaks to a truth we live by in Antigua and Barbuda: when each of us plays our part - in our homes, our communities, and our nations - we all move forward. It echoes our national motto, ‘Each Endeavouring, All Achieving’, reminding us that real progress happens when we work together to build a future where everyone has the chance to thrive. Antigua and Barbuda is proud to open our doors to the Commonwealth in 2026 - to host, to listen, and to lead with purpose," commented Browne.

--IANS

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