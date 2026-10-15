October 15, 2026 1:32 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar, Georgian counterpart discuss deepening cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, Georgian counterpart discuss deepening cooperation

Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the Raisina Middle East in UAE's Abu Dhabi, where both sides discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Botchorishvili also discussed current regional developments.

"Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism and education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar and Botchorishvili reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Maka Botchorishvili stated, "Pleased to meet India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture & other areas of mutual interest."

The second edition of Raisina Middle East is being hosted by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Abu Dhabi from October 14-15.

Currently, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the UAE, where he held talks with his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral ties and global issues.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar on X wrote, "A warm and productive meeting with DPM and FM Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy.

--IANS

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