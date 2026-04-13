EAM Jaishankar, European Parliament member hail 'positive momentum' in ties

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met European People's Party President and member of European Parliament, Manfred Weber in Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the need to continue the positive momentum in India-EU ties and early ratification of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Pleased to meet with European People's Party President Manfred Weber, Member of European Parliament today in Delhi. We agreed on the need to continue the positive momentum in our ties and early ratification of India-EU FTA," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier this year, India's trade negotiations with the EU culminated in a landmark FTA. The negotiations for the India-EU FTA wrapped up on January 27 during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and others hailed it as a historic milestone and "mother of all deals."

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met visiting members of the European Parliament led by Angelika Niebler in New Delhi, discussing the new chapter in India-EU ties and the growing convergence between both sides.

"Pleased to interact with Members of European Parliament, led by Angelika Niebler, here in Delhi. Discussed the new chapter in India-EU ties, and the growing convergence between us. As the agenda of cooperation expands, so too will be the levels of comfort. Confident that the European Parliament will be a pillar of support in this new era," Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also visited Brussels in March, where he held talks with leaders and foreign ministers from the European Union and discussed "enormous economic potential" under the recently signed India-EU FTA to advance cooperation across trade, technology, security, and connectivity.

During the visit, he met members of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and held discussions with senior European leaders, including Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the finalisation of the FTA would mark a major milestone in bilateral relations, adding that it represents a turning point in India-EU ties.

“The finalisation of the FTA represents a turning point in India-EU ties. It will not only unlock its enormous economic potential but also express the strategic nature of our engagement,” he said.

He also emphasised that de-risking supply chains and enhancing resilience are shared objectives, adding that the FTA will encourage "deeper business linkages" to that end.

EAM Jaishankar also stated that both sides will further the security cooperation by taking the Security and Defence Partnership forward, and mentioned that efforts will be made to conclude the Security of Information Agreement early.

--IANS

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