EAM Jaishankar and UNGA President discuss reformed multilateralism, SDGs and West Asia conflict

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing UN80, sustainable development goals (SDGs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) implications and the ongoing West Asia conflict.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar stressed the need for reformed multilateralism which is reflective of today's realities, especially the Global South.

"A pleasure to host UNGA President Annalena Baerbock this afternoon in New Delhi. Discussed UN80, SDGs, AI implications and the West Asia conflict. Underscored the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of today’s realities, particularly of the Global South. Thanked her for her leadership and contributions," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Baerbock paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in Delhi. The UNGA President arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar.

"A warm welcome to UNGA President Ms Annalena Baerbock on her official visit to India. The visit reaffirms India's steadfast engagement with the UN," the MEA spokesperson posted on X.

During her visit, Baerbock will also have an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) on governance and regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ahead of her arrival in India, the UNGA President's spokesperson said that Baerbock will meet with the UN team in India led by Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.

This is the second high-level UN visit to India after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ trip to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February.

Baerbock is scheduled to travel to China after concluding her visit to India.

The UNGA President is quite familiar with India, having even travelled on New Delhi’s Metro in one of her visits as Germany’s Foreign Minister to enhance ties with the country. But this is her first time as the president of the General Assembly.

During her first visit as minister in 2022, she said, “Without a doubt, India will play a key role in shaping the international order of the 21st century – in the Indo-Pacific and beyond”.

That India has lifted 400 million people out of extreme poverty in 15 years “shows that a pluralistic society, freedom and democracy are drivers of economic development, peace and stability”, she added.

--IANS

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