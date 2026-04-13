EAM Jaishankar and Kuwait FM discuss regional situation, well-being of Indian community

Kuwait City/New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his counterpart from Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday, discussing situation in West Asia and the well-being of the Indian community.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community."

According to the statement released by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers discussed efforts being made regarding the regional events.

"His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today, Monday, April 13, 2026, from His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, during which the latest developments in regional events and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed," Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

The talks between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took place amid tense security situation in the region after negotiations between the US and Iranian officials failed to produce an agreement.

EAM Jaishankar was on a two-day official visit to UAE from April 11-12. On Sunday, he called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE during the West Asia conflict.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was also present during the meeting.

"Deeply honoured to call on President of UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict. Thank him for his guidance on further strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In another post, he wrote: "Good to see HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai."

On Saturday, he held talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications.

"A real pleasure to meet DPM and FM of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further," he wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the Indian community on Saturday. During his interaction, he highlighted the Indian government's ongoing efforts towards the security and well-being of its nationals amidst the West Asia conflict.

--IANS

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