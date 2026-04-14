EAM Jaishankar and Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia situation, Strait of Hormuz

Tel Aviv/New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday, discussing West Asia situation and the Strait of Hormuz.

"Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM Gideon Sa'ar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Sa'ar stated that he told EAM Jaishankar that the US' stance in the negotiations that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is important for the international community.

"A good conversation, as always, with my friend, India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community," the Israeli Foreign Minister posted on X after the call.

"I also said that Iran’s harm to freedom of navigation and the global economy through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global oil shipments.

The talks between two ministers took place amid tense security situation in the region after negotiations between the US and Iranian officials failed to produce an agreement.

Over the past few weeks, EAM Jaishankar has spoken with his counterparts from various nations, as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the conflict in West Asia.

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar spoke to Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussing situation in West Asia and the well-being of the Indian community.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community."

EAM Jaishankar was on a two-day official visit to UAE from April 11-12. On Sunday, he called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE during the West Asia conflict.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was also present during the meeting.

"Deeply honoured to call on President of UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict. Thank him for his guidance on further strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In another post, he wrote: "Good to see HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai."

On Saturday, he held talks with the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the Indian community on Saturday. During his interaction, he highlighted the Indian government's ongoing efforts towards the security and well-being of its nationals amidst the West Asia conflict.

--IANS

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