E20 petrol delivers better acceleration, cleaner combustion with no evidence of engine damage: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The government on Monday said E20 petrol offers better acceleration, improved ride quality and nearly 30 per cent lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel, while extensive studies and real-world data have found no evidence of ethanol-induced engine corrosion, abnormal wear or reduction in vehicle life, including in millions of legacy vehicles operating on higher ethanol blends.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said E20 fuel provides improved ride quality and approximately 30 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 petrol.

“E20 fuel provides better acceleration, improved ride quality and approximately 30 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 fuel. Higher ethanol blends also enable cleaner and more complete combustion, resulting in near-zero particulate matter emissions and improved urban air quality,” the ministry mentioned.

The government also said higher ethanol blends enable cleaner and more complete combustion, resulting in near-zero particulate matter emissions and improved urban air quality.

According to the reply, extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, Indian Oil Corporation, IIP and automobile manufacturers evaluated engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency before the rollout of E20 fuel. These studies confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards.

The government said the evaluation process also established that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20 fuel.

Backing its claim with large-scale field data, the government said a leading automobile manufacturer serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY2025-26, including around 1.5 crore vehicles that were not originally certified as E20-compatible, and reported no E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or reduction in component life.

A leading two-wheeler manufacturer has reported similar findings, while another major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tracked 1.4 crore E20-operated vehicles over an extended period and found no evidence of ethanol-induced corrosion.

“ARAI reaffirmed that vehicles undergo rigorous international-standard validation before reaching consumers,” the ministry stated.

--IANS

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