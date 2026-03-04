DY Patil T20 Cup: Atharva Taide, Luvnith Sisodia take Canara Bank into semi-finals

Navi Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Atharva Taide and Luvnith Sisodia shared a 122-run opening stand as Canara Bank beat Reliance by six wickets to reach the semi-finals of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup on Wednesday.

Reliance, put in to bat at the DY Patil Stadium, made 151/9 with Mayank Rawat top-scoring via 54 off 41 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes. He also got decent support from seam-bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who made 30 not out.

In the chase, Vidarbha batter Taide replied with a blistering 76 off 37 deliveries, with 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Sisodia finished unbeaten on 53 off 41 balls, laced with eight boundaries.

Skipper KV Siddharth added 21 not out to see Canara Bank home after a brief wobble happened post the Taide-Sisodia stand. Rawat also impressed with the ball, taking 4-23, though it ended in vain.

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil University Ground, Rugved More struck 64 off 35 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes, as Mumbai Customs defeated Jain Irrigation by six wickets. Jain Irrigation posted 181/8 in their 20 overs, as Jay Bista top-scored with 38, but Customs chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores

At DY Patil Stadium - Reliance 151/9 in 20 overs (Mayank Rawat 54, Raj Angad Bawa 30 not out; Shrestha Achar 3-16, Lavish Kaushal 3-30) lost to Canara Bank 155/4 in 17 overs (Atharva Taide 76, Luvnith Sisodia 53 not out; Mayank Rawat 4-23) by six wickets

At DY Patil University Ground - Jain Irrigation 181/8 in 20 overs (Jay Bista 38, Madhav Tiwari 34 not out; Aishwarya Surve 3-38) lost to Mumbai Customs 182/4 in 18.4 overs (Rugved More 64, Parag Khanapurkar 41; Madhav Tiwari 2-29) by six wickets

--IANS

nr/