'Made In Korea’, narrates the courageous journey of a woman to self-discovery

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the trailer of its upcoming drama "Made In Korea" on Wednesday.

The preview provides a glimpse into Shenba’s challenging journey — from a small town in Tamil Nadu to the vibrant, unfamiliar streets of Seoul, South Korea.

Set against the everyday pulse of Tamil Nadu and Seoul, "Made In Korea" shows Shenba navigating through the unfamiliar streets, along with some unexpected turns and new faces, slowly shaping her unique journey.

Filled with moments of vulnerability, quiet courage, and unexpected connections, it narrates the journey of a young woman finding her footing in a world far from home.

Backed by Rise East Entertainment, the forthcoming drama has been directed by Ra. Karthik, who has also provided the script for "Made In Korea".

The primary cast of the drama will see Priyanka Mohan sharing the screen with the South Korean actors Park Hye Jin and No Ho jin.

Sharing further insight into her next release, Priyanka Mohan said, “Made In Korea and Shenba’s journey is deeply personal to me. It’s about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own. Portraying her evolution from vulnerability to independence was both challenging and deeply rewarding."

"This being my first collaboration with Netflix makes it even more special, and I’m grateful that Shenba’s story will travel beyond borders and connect with audiences around the world," she went on to add.

Dropping the engaging trailer on social media, the makers penned the caption, "From Tamil Nadu to Korea 🇰🇷, idhu oru proper “Seoul searching” journey. Shenba oda dream trip nijathoda match aaguma? Watch Made in Korea, out 12 March, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, only on Netflix (sic)."

"Made In Korea" is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 12.

