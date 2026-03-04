Back from Saudi Arabia, Firhad Hakim's daughter speaks of Indians stranded amid West Asia crisis

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) Priyadarshini Hakim, daughter of West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, returned here from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, saying it was a relief to be back home even as many Indians remain stranded in the region amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to IANS, she said: “It feels good to be back. Our flight arrived early in the morning. My two sisters and my father were observing Roza. Despite observing Roza, they came early in the morning to receive us.”

She expressed concern for others who have not been able to return yet.

“Many people are still stranded there. I met two friends from Kolkata while I was there. When I managed to get a ticket, I immediately informed them, but by the time they tried to book, the tickets were already sold out. I also have several friends in Dubai who are stuck. I have been in touch with them, and they are also trying to return,” she said.

Priyadarshini said the family had travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Performing Umrah during Ramadan holds special significance. The children also had a five-day holiday, so we planned the trip. When we reached there, it was peaceful. Then we came to know that the war had started,” she said.

She added that although they were concerned, they tried to remain calm.

“We were not very scared. When you go on a religious pilgrimage of any faith, you surrender yourself in a way to a higher power -- God. Of course, our family members back home were worried,” she said.

Recalling her daughter’s reaction to reports of violence, she said the situation had a deep emotional impact on the child.

“My daughter does not understand anything about war. She was asking her father what war is. When she saw on Instagram that 165 girls were killed in an attack in Iran, she became very scared. My daughter herself is just seven years old. After seeing the graves, she was terrified and kept asking me, ‘Mama, can someone really kill others like this?’”

She said she has been trying to reassure her child while staying in touch with friends and acquaintances still awaiting flights back to India.

--IANS

sn/pgh