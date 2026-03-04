March 04, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Malta's Deputy PM Ian Borg arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for attending 11th Raisina Dialogue.

Welcoming Borg to India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, wrote: "Warm welcome to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg for participation in the 11th Raisina Dialogue. India and Malta enjoy friendly and cordial relations anchored in strong people-to-people ties."

The Raisina Dialogue, set to be held from March 5-7, is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016. The three-day event is organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues.

In an official statement, ORF said, "This year’s Raisina Dialogue returns with the theme that captures the moment we find ourselves in: Saṁskāra – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement. Saṁskāra is the inheritance of identity that enables civilisations to assert who they are, accommodate the difference and advance through refinement."

Bilateral ties between India and Malta have been friendly, with a number of visits having been exchanged between the two sides, according to MEA. India was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Malta in 1964 and established diplomatic relations with it in 1965.

Earlier in the day, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in New Delhi for a three-day State Visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stubb is the chief guest at the 11th Raisina Dialogue and will deliver the keynote address. In India until March 7, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior officials and prominent business leaders. This marks Finnish President's first visit to India since assuming office.

