Cillian Murphy opens up on ’28 Years Later’ future, truth behind his casting in ‘Harry Potter’ series

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Actor Cillian Murphy has spoken up about the future of the ‘28 Years Later’ franchise, as well as rumors he’s going to be in the ‘Harry Potter’ series on HBO.

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor reprised his role of Jim in ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’, and a sequel is already in the works, reports ‘Deadline’.

The actor told The Times about a follow-up film actually happening, “Hope so. I’m ready anyway”. His name has also been thrown around to play Voldemort in the television adaptation of the fantasy book series, he said, “I’m categorically not”.

The actor even mentioned that he didn’t know his name was floating around to ploy the evil one, saying, “Being a personality is not what I am good at. But then existing in this world? Talking about yourself, going on f****** red carpets? It’s not healthy if you start to believe this shit, and I’m really bad at it too. I’m an incredibly average person, really”.

As per ‘Deadline’, the ‘Harry Potter’ television series has already cast its leading roles, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stour as Ron. Other actors on the show include Paapa Essiedu as potions master Snape, John Lithgow as headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

‘Succession’ duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod write and direct, respectively. Gardiner serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Mylod will direct multiple episodes in addition to serving as executive producer.

Cillian Murphy began his career in theatre and gained early film recognition with ‘28 Days Later’. He collaborated multiple times with director Christopher Nolan, appearing in ‘Batman Begins’, ‘Inception’, ‘Dunkirk’, and ‘Oppenheimer’, in which he portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer. He starred as Thomas Shelby in the television series ‘Peaky Blinders’. He has received several awards, including a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award for Best Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’.

