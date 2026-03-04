As Vicky Kaushal's Zubaan turns 10 director Mozez Singh says 'True success cannot be denied'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) As Vicky Kaushal's musical drama "Zubaan" completed ten years of release on Wednesday, filmmaker Mozez Singh decided to reflect on the film that marked a deeply personal milestone in both his life and career.

Looking back on the decade-long milestone, Mozez posted a video montage on his Insta handle comprising some of the film's unseen BTS moments.

The post was accompanied by a gratitude note, sharing the incredible journey the director went through during the making of the movie.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Zubaan was a turning point in my life. It was a film that I had to make, no matter what. It took me seven years to get it off the ground. It was a monumental challenge, but I just couldn’t give up on it. I had to make this film. It truly felt like a calling (sic)."

Calling it one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life, he added, “Making it became the most exhilarating experience of my life. It felt like I was living my truest self. It was pure, unadulterated joy."

The director believes the film's real impact unfolded in unexpected ways.

“Zubaan didn’t do well at the box office, but sometimes success comes in ways you cannot imagine. For me, the success lies in the fact that I got to live my dream, to make and release a film in theatres. That experience instilled in me a determination for life,” Mozez reflected.

The filmmaker further pointed out that the fact that the film continued to find its audience years after the release, reaffirmed his belief in storytelling driven by honesty.

His note further read, “So many people discovered the film months after it released and reached out to say how much it meant to them. That’s when I realised that anything made with the purity of intention will always find its way. True success can be delayed, but it will never be denied."

--IANS

pm/