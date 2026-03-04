March 04, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

As Vicky Kaushal's Zubaan turns 10 director Mozez Singh says 'True success cannot be denied'

As Vicky Kaushal's Zubaan turns 10 director Mozez Singh says 'True Success cannot be denied'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) As Vicky Kaushal's musical drama "Zubaan" completed ten years of release on Wednesday, filmmaker Mozez Singh decided to reflect on the film that marked a deeply personal milestone in both his life and career.

Looking back on the decade-long milestone, Mozez posted a video montage on his Insta handle comprising some of the film's unseen BTS moments.

The post was accompanied by a gratitude note, sharing the incredible journey the director went through during the making of the movie.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Zubaan was a turning point in my life. It was a film that I had to make, no matter what. It took me seven years to get it off the ground. It was a monumental challenge, but I just couldn’t give up on it. I had to make this film. It truly felt like a calling (sic)."

Calling it one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life, he added, “Making it became the most exhilarating experience of my life. It felt like I was living my truest self. It was pure, unadulterated joy."

The director believes the film's real impact unfolded in unexpected ways.

“Zubaan didn’t do well at the box office, but sometimes success comes in ways you cannot imagine. For me, the success lies in the fact that I got to live my dream, to make and release a film in theatres. That experience instilled in me a determination for life,” Mozez reflected.

The filmmaker further pointed out that the fact that the film continued to find its audience years after the release, reaffirmed his belief in storytelling driven by honesty.

His note further read, “So many people discovered the film months after it released and reached out to say how much it meant to them. That’s when I realised that anything made with the purity of intention will always find its way. True success can be delayed, but it will never be denied."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's upper class exploiting domestic workers

Pakistan's upper class exploiting domestic workers

Man Utd’s Jack Fletcher apologises after six game ban over discriminatory comment (Credit: Manchester United)

Man Utd’s Jack Fletcher apologises after six game ban over discriminatory comment

Pakistan: Police personnel killed after police post attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police personnel killed after post attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

South Africa ‘buzzed up’ for their semifinal against New Zealand, says David Miller ahead of their semifinal clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: South Africa ‘buzzed up’ for their semifinal against New Zealand, says Miller

T20 WC: No reason to question why he's in the team, says Skipper Brook on struggling Buttler

T20 WC: No reason to question why he's in the team, says Skipper Brook on struggling Buttler

Polycab receives Rs 327 crore income tax demand, shares down 3 pc

Polycab receives Rs 327 crore income tax demand, shares down 3 pc

First bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in US's Montana state

First bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in US's Montana state

T20 WC: Boys are up for the challenge, says Ferguson ahead of NZ’s semi-final against SA

T20 WC: Boys are up for the challenge, says Ferguson ahead of NZ’s semi-final against SA

As Vicky Kaushal's Zubaan turns 10 director Mozez Singh says 'True Success cannot be denied'

As Vicky Kaushal's Zubaan turns 10 director Mozez Singh says 'True success cannot be denied'

Malta's Deputy PM Ian Borg arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue

Malta's Deputy PM Ian Borg arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue