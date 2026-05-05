Dwayne Johnson on wearing skirt to Met Gala: Most masculine men wear skirts in Polynesian culture

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson took over the limelight after sporting at a skirt at the iconic MET Gala 2026 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Johnson sported a black mohair tailcoat and a bow tie paired with a matching pleated skirt as he walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Lauren Hashian at the gala, which had the theme "Costume Art" this year.

Asked about the look, Johnson said it was in part inspired by Polynesian culture, in which the “most masculine men” wear skirts, reports variety.com.

The tailcoat featured over 350 meters of hand-pleated silk ribbons in a “skeletal composition,” according to the designer.

“I feel great!” Johnson said when asked about how it feels to wear a skirt.

He added: “First, (Thom Browne’s team) sent the illustrations over and (asked), ‘Hey, is Deej going to be cool with this pleated skirt?’ And I was like, ‘Look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts.’ The most masculine men, not that I’m one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has spoken out about masculinity. At CinemaCon 2026, while promoting Disney’s live-action “Moana,” he said “real masculinity” for men of all ages means empowering the women in their lives.

“The hero of our story is not a princess. She’s a warrior,” Johnson told a CinemaCon crowd, adding that his role as Maui is to guide and empower the titular heroine, reports variety.com.

“All men of all ages, we should empower and support and champion all women. That’s what real masculinity looks like.”

Beyonce is co-chairing this year’s event along with Nicole Kidman, Venue Williams and Anna Wintour.

Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz are heading the gala host committee, which also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Lisa, newly installed head of editorial content of Vogue US Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson and Yseult.

--IANS

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