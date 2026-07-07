Dwayne Johnson on depression: Don't be quick to judge

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film “Moana”, has shared his two cents on depression and the importance of empathy after an emotional interaction with a man in the audience who broke down in tears during one of his talks.

Johnson shared a video in which he is seen talking about “trying”, a man in the audience is seen listening intently to the star and then breaking down in tears. Later, in the video, the fan is seen having a conversation with Johnson and revealing that he is battling depression.

Recalling the moment, the superstar urged people not to judge others too quickly, stressing that everyone is fighting battles others may not see.

He wrote in the caption: “I asked him, ‘You ok brother?’ As I was talking to the audience about the importance of just TRYING, I looked out and saw a man begin to cry. He later spoke to me about his depression.”

“Share his heart. I’ve been there. All sides of pain. I’ve learned in my life, that there’s a universal to the FACT, that EVERYONE is going through something. So don’t be so quick to judge. Don’t be so quick to assume. Show people grace. Empathy and kindness matters. Stay strong brother - you’re never alone.”

“Moana” is a musical adventure film serving as a live-action adaptation of Disney Animation's 2016 film.

The third installment and the first live-action film in the Moana franchise, the film was directed by Thomas Kail in his feature directorial debut. It stars Johnson reprising his role as Maui from the animated past films and Catherine Laga'aia in her film debut as the title character.

Moana is scheduled to be released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on July 10.

--IANS

dc/