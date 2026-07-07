July 07, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

Dwayne Johnson on depression: Don't be quick to judge

Dwayne Johnson on depression: 'Don't be so quick to judge'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film “Moana”, has shared his two cents on depression and the importance of empathy after an emotional interaction with a man in the audience who broke down in tears during one of his talks.

Johnson shared a video in which he is seen talking about “trying”, a man in the audience is seen listening intently to the star and then breaking down in tears. Later, in the video, the fan is seen having a conversation with Johnson and revealing that he is battling depression.

Recalling the moment, the superstar urged people not to judge others too quickly, stressing that everyone is fighting battles others may not see.

He wrote in the caption: “I asked him, ‘You ok brother?’ As I was talking to the audience about the importance of just TRYING, I looked out and saw a man begin to cry. He later spoke to me about his depression.”

“Share his heart. I’ve been there. All sides of pain. I’ve learned in my life, that there’s a universal to the FACT, that EVERYONE is going through something. So don’t be so quick to judge. Don’t be so quick to assume. Show people grace. Empathy and kindness matters. Stay strong brother - you’re never alone.”

“Moana” is a musical adventure film serving as a live-action adaptation of Disney Animation's 2016 film.

The third installment and the first live-action film in the Moana franchise, the film was directed by Thomas Kail in his feature directorial debut. It stars Johnson reprising his role as Maui from the animated past films and Catherine Laga'aia in her film debut as the title character.

Moana is scheduled to be released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on July 10.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

GalaxEye plans two new OptoSAR satellites after Mission Drishti

GalaxEye plans two new OptoSAR satellites after Mission Drishti

Baloch activists protest in Germany, allege worsening human rights abuses in Balochistan

Baloch activists protest in Germany, allege worsening human rights abuses in Balochistan

Defence, strategic projects and critical minerals set to dominate PM Modi's Indonesia visit

Defence, strategic projects and critical minerals supply chain among top agenda of PM Modi's Indonesia visit

'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Balogun drama with savage social media post after ousting USA

'Overturn this': Belgium mocks Balogun drama with savage social media post after ousting USA

PM Modi signs guestbook upon meeting Indonesian Prez Subianto at Istana Merdeka

PM Modi signs guestbook upon meeting Indonesian Prez Subianto at Istana Merdeka

Somy Ali recalls childhood memory with Rajesh Khanna: ‘He kissed my forehead’

Somy Ali recalls childhood memory with Rajesh Khanna: ‘He kissed my forehead’

Dwayne Johnson on depression: 'Don't be so quick to judge'

Dwayne Johnson on depression: Don't be quick to judge

Monsoon fury: Heavy rain hits Maharashtra, 'Red Alert' in four districts

Monsoon fury: Heavy rain hits Maharashtra, 'Red Alert' in four districts

Vin Diesel on his journey: Just a lucky kid from New York

Vin Diesel on his journey: Just a lucky kid from New York

Mira Kapoor says 'When 1+1 = 11', wishes Shahid Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Mira Kapoor says 'When 1+1 = 11', wishes Shahid Kapoor on their wedding anniversary