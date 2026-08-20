Dwayne Johnson on being honoured as Disney Legend: We gotta use that power to make people feel good

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who has been honoured as a Disney Legend as part of the Class of 2026,has spoke on the significance of influence and power.

Johnson shared a video of himself giving a speech filled with gratitude and in the caption the star thanked Disney and thousands of fans who joined him in singing “Happy Birthday” to his daughter Simone, calling it an unforgettable experience.

He recalled in the video taking his daughter Simone to Disney when she was five and said that he would never forget.

“For those of you who've been to Disney, which is all of you—you know, you have the breakfast with the princesses. Do you remember that? And we were there, and I was a new dad. I was, you know, she was five, and I was trying to figure my stuff out at that time: how I was going to be a father, how I was going to be a husband, a man, etc.

“You know, as us dudes, when we're in our thirties, we're trying to figure our shit out, you know, and we're still figuring it out. But I remember one of the princesses said, "Now close your eyes and make a wish."

He recalled how his daughter closed her eyes and she made a wish.

“I might get emotional, but she made a wish. And I just remember that moment, looking at my daughter's face like I'd never seen that before. Like, she was just so into making a wish. And I was telling Danny, I said, "God, I wonder what was going through her little mind at that time."

Johnson added that “being a Disney Legend and how lucky we are, like Anne Hathaway said. And, by the way, Annie was just talking about how lucky she is. We are all lucky to get to do what we do. But, man, for everybody listening, especially our young folks out there, you get lucky when you work hard. And Annie works hard, by the way.”

In the caption, he wrote: “I think when you’re in a position of influence and power - whether it’s smaller scale or global - man we gotta use that power to create amazing experiences for people and make people feel good.”

“THANK YOU from my heart to the thousands of people who joined me in singing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my daughter Simone Creating unforgettable experiences and making people feel good. Very cool moment and WE all did that. Thank you @disney for the great honor. Disney Legend Class of 2026 -- make headline using Dwayne Johnson.”

--IANS

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