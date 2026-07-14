Dwayne Johnson: Feel ‘Moana’ will always serve a bigger purpose than just a film

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has reflected on the deeper significance of Moana, saying the film has always been about far more than entertainment as it continues to celebrate Polynesian culture, inspire young Pasifika children, and prove that authentic representation on the global stage.

Johnson shared a video of himself performing the scared Samoan Taualuga dance along with Catherine Laga'aia on stage at the world premiere of Moana.

He wrote: “One of most soul moving moments of my life - proudly showcasing our Samoan culture for the world - at our world premiere of MOANA.”

“In front of 5,000 of our family, friends and fans at the Hollywood Bowl - dancing with my two youngest daughters, Jazzy & Tia (big sis @simone.alexandra01 proudly watching), and mama bear @laurenhashianofficial proudly watches on, with our aiga @tiana_nonosina @kay.faam + our @nonosina1965 dancers - lead by our Moana, @catherinelagaaia beautifully performing our scared Samoan Taualuga dance.”

Johnson reveals why Moana has a bigger purpose.

“I feel that our movie Moana will always serve a bigger purpose than just a film - it’s representation. Our Polynesian culture showcased to the world, and embraced by the world - with love, humility, warrior spirit and MANA,” said the star.

“To be yourself, you have to see yourself - and now our Pasifika culture - especially our kids can see themselves on the world’s biggest platform in our film. To all our Polynesian kids, when you watch our movie, Moana - I want you to remind yourselves, “that’s me up there” and just know that’s there’s nothing in this world that you can’t do!!” Johnson concluded.

Moana is the live-action adaptation of Disney's 2016 animated film Moana. The third installment and the first live-action film in the Moana franchise, the film was directed by Thomas Kail.

The film stars Johnson, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement and Catherine Laga'aia in her film debut as the title character.

--IANS

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