May 06, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Dutch naval ship delegation arrives in Kochi, to focus on deepening India-Netherlands maritime ties

Dutch naval ship delegation arrives in Kochi, to focus on deepening India-Netherlands maritime ties

Kochi, May 6 (IANS) The arrival of a Dutch naval ship in Kochi alongside a high-level delegation from the Netherlands underscores the deepening maritime cooperation between India and the European nation, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The Royal Netherlands Navy Ship HNLMS De Ruyter (F804), a De Zeven Provincien-class frigate, arrived on May 4, coinciding with the visit of the Dutch naval delegation to Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi.

The delegation includes Major General (Royal Marines) Rob De Wit, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy (DCN), and Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India.

According to the Ministry, HNLMS De Ruyter was escorted by fast interceptor craft of the Indian Navy and accorded a ceremonial reception with a naval band on arrival at Kochi Harbour. The ship is presently on a five-month-long deployment to the Indo-Pacific region and will participate in various maritime exercises with partner nations.

The DCN of the Royal Netherlands Navy earlier participated in the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, part of the MILAN exercise held at Visakhapatnam in February.

During the ongoing visit, the Dutch delegation called on Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest in the maritime domain, including avenues for enhancing cooperation between the two navies.

In a significant gesture coinciding with the National Remembrance Day of the Netherlands on May 4, Rob De Wit and Ambassador Marisa laid wreaths at the SNC War Memorial in Kochi, paying solemn tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The delegation is also scheduled to engage in a series of bilateral engagements focusing on enhancing training cooperation and sharing of best practices.

They will visit various professional training establishments at Southern Naval Command and witness demonstrations of advanced simulators and state-of-the-art training infrastructure.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit Cochin Shipyard Limited to gain insights into India’s shipbuilding capabilities and explore avenues for industrial cooperation.

Additionally, a series of professional and social interactions between personnel of both navies has also been planned, the Defence Ministry mentioned.

On departure from Kochi, HNLMS De Ruyter will undertake a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with an Indian naval ship, further strengthening interoperability and operational synergy.

--IANS

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