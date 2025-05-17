May 17, 2025 10:02 PM हिंदी

Dutch Ladies Golf: Diksha rises to tied-fourth, Hitaashee, Tvesa have chance to make cut

Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Hilversum (Netherlands), May 17 (IANS) Diksha Dagar, who shot 71 in the first round, was back in action early on the second day and shot 2-under 70 to get into the Top-5 of the Dutch Ladies Open golf championship. The second round was still in progress, but Mimi Rhodes of England, who has been having a great season, was on top with 69-69 at 6-under and two ahead of Diksha, who is Tied-fourth.

Avani Prashanth, in her rookie season, had a 73 on the first day. In the second round, she was two-under through 17 holes on the second day. AT a 2-over total, she had a chance to make the cut, which was likely to fall at 2-over.

The 2024 Women’s Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi (71), was in the Top-20 at Tied-17th, but was yet to begin her second round. Tvesa Malik was 2-over 74 in the first round, and Pranavi Urs had an off-day with a 77 and withdrew with an injury.

Diksha had two birdies against one bogey in Round One, but on the second day, she rode a rollercoaster with five birdies against three bogeys. She was tied fourth with Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, who had rounds of 72-69.

Four other players, Maha Hadioui, Hannah Screen, Amelia Garvey, and Laura Fuenfstueck, were also at three-under with Diksha. But three of the four had not started their second round, and Maha had three more holes to play in the second.

As Mimi Rhodes moved ahead, Denmark’s Sofie Kibsgaard and Poland’s Dorota Zalewska, the overnight co-leaders with 68 each, were tied second. They were yet to start their second round. The pair opened with rounds of four-under 68 at Goyer Golf & Country Club.

It was a tight leaderboard on Day 1 with Sofie Kibsgaard and Dorota Zalewska at the top with 4-under 68 each. There were five players in a share of third place.

England’s Hannah Screen and Mimi Rhodes, New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey, Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck, and Sweden’s Lisa Petterson all fired rounds of three-under par for round one.

--IANS

bsk/

