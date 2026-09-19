DUSU vote counting underway amid tight security; election results to be announced today

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election began amid tight security on Saturday. The results will be announced later in the day.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President, while the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two key posts, respectively.

A voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded during polling held on Friday, according to data received from the 52 polling centres across Delhi University.

The turnout was the highest recorded in the past three years.

In comparison, the voter turnout last year stood at 39.5 per cent.

The polling process was conducted in two stages to accommodate students attending classes at different times.

The first phase was held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second phase, meant for evening students, took place from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, the ABVP has already secured key positions at several colleges in the DUSU election.

The organisation has won all key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr B.R. Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College.

At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates emerged victorious in the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee, further adding to the organisation’s tally of victories at individual colleges before the university-level results are declared.

Delhi University has 91 colleges spread across its North and South campuses. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the Delhi University Students’ Union electoral process.

Several prominent institutions, including St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, do not participate in the DUSU election process.

The counting is being conducted under heightened security arrangements. Authorities have taken measures to ensure that the process remains peaceful and orderly until the final results are announced.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has also barred victory processions following the DUSU election results and directed the Delhi Police to ensure that no such procession is held on roads, in hostels or inside college premises after the results are declared.

--IANS

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