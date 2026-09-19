September 19, 2026 1:37 PM हिंदी

Rohit Shetty says ‘Golmaal 5’ will bring ‘laughter and joy’ on January 8, 2027

Rohit Shetty says ‘Golmaal 5’ will bring ‘laughter and joy’ on January 8, 2027

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday announced that the fifth installment of his “Golmaal” franchise is set to light up the silver screen with “laughter and joy” on January 8, next year.

Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared the vibrant poster of the film. The poster had Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu on the iconic stretched-out motorcycle.

“LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE 8TH JAN 2027 #RohitShettyProductions @authum_ent @tseries.official @divydangi @druhidangi @sarkarshibasish,” the caption read.

The filming for 'Golmaal 5' commenced in March this year with an ensemble cast including Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Arshad, Shreyas, Kunal, and Sharman. The movie went on the floor on filmmaker Rohit’s 52nd birthday.

Expressing his excitement, the director had then mentioned that 20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed his life.

He further mentioned: “The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work.”

“So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

The first installment of the Golmaal film series, which hit the screens in 2006, stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad and Sharman along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

It was reportedly based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon, in turn one of the inspirations for the film. The film was followed by 4 sequels such as Golmaal Returns, which released in 2008, 2010’s Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, which hit the silver screen in 2017.

All the films starred Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade appearing in three, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two. Akshay is joining the fifth installment.

--IANS

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