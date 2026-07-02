July 02, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Following a tremendous performance at the ticket counters, Malayalam drama, 'Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra' achieved another milestone as it was selected for the prestigious Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) 2026 and the 23rd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2026.

Expressing his gratitude, DQ shared that the selection of 'Lokah' has reaffirmed his belief that stories told with sincerity have the capacity to transcend borders.

Spilling his excitement, the producer of the drama, Dulquer Salmaan, said, “Seeing Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra being recognised at prestigious international film festivals is incredibly special. I’m immensely proud of the entire team whose passion brought this vision to life. It’s truly gratifying to see the film continue its journey beyond theatres and for Malayalam storytelling to receive global recognition. These selections reaffirm our belief that sincere stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences across cultures.”

Sharing the exciting update on social media, makers Wayfarer Films wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that our film has been selected for BIFAN (Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival) 2026 and the 23rd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2026 (sic).”

Directed by Dominic Arun, 'Lokah' is the Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film. It turned out to be both a massive commercial and critical success, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide.

Backed under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the technical crew of the drama includes Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as the editor, Jakes Bejoy as the music composer, acclaimed stunt director Yannick Ben as the action master, and Jithu Sebastian as the production designer.

The primary cast of the drama includes Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen as the lead, along with Sandy, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian in ancillary roles.

The film revolves around Chandra, a mysterious woman, who comes to Bengaluru to fight evil. However, she gets mixed up with a corrupt cop Nachiyappa and an organ-trafficking ring.

--IANS

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