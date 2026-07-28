Anees Bazmee celebrates 9 years of Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Mubarakan’

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) As “Mubarakan” turned 9 on Tuesday, filmmaker Anees Bazmee penned a note for the film, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz.

Anees shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption: “9 YEARS of MUBARAKAN. Just wanted to say thank you for the love, for the memories, for everything. Thank you to each and every one of you for making this journey so special. #gratitude.”

Mubarakan also stars Neha Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjay Kapoor.

The film follows Karan and Charan, identical twins, who fall in love with Sweety and Nafisa, they seek the help of their paternal uncle, Kartar Singh, to get married.

Talking about Bazmee, he made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995. His commercial success came in 1998 with the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

He achieved further success as well as recognition by directing the top-grossing comedies including No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while also receiving praise for directing the moderately successful romantic thriller Deewangee.

His film Naam - The Missing Identity, an action thriller film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla, Rahul Dev, Shriya Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari and Sharat Saxena.

It was shot on 20 November 2004 and initially scheduled for a release on 25 February 2005. However, due to various reasons, its release was delayed for nearly 22 years.The film was released on 22 November 2024 to mixed reviews.

Bazmee on July 11 took a trip down memory lane as his 1992 action drama ‘Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj’ completed 34 years of its release. Taking to his social media account, Anees Bazmee shared the film's poster and wrote, "Celebrating 34 years of Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj."

He also penned a note of gratitude that read, "Thank you so much to the entire cast, crew, and everyone who made it a part of 90s cinema history. Gratitude always."

--IANS

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