'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47' makers drop introductory video of Srinidhi Shetty's character in film

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) The makers of director Trivikram's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47', featuring one of Telugu cinema's top stars Venkatesh in the lead, have now released an video clip introducing the character of actress Srinidhi Shetty in the film.

Production house Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the introductory video of Swarna, actress Srinidhi Shetty's character in the film.

It wrote, "Ee Aadaliki Attitude thapa Gratitude undadhu!- Chittibabu (These women only have attitude and no gratitude - Chittibabu). Meet the beautiful @SrinidhiShetty7 as “Swarna” from the world of #AadarshaKutumbam #AK47OnOCT2nd | #AK47 | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram."

The video shows Chittibabu (Venkatesh) cribbing about his wife to another person. He says, "These women only have attitude and no gratitude." Just as he says this, he looks up and notices that a woman standing on the balcony opposite his home is smiling nd waving to him.

He says, "A woman ought to be like her. See how she smiles at me like a flower as soon as I saved her? On the other hand, look at my wife. She last smiled during our wedding when the photographer said, 'Smile please!'. After that, she hasn't smiled and always has a serious face."

The introductory video next shows Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty) shyly smiling at another man.

The makers had only recently disclosed that actor Rohith Nara had come onboard the unit of the film. The makers also shared a poster of Rohith Nara from the film on the occasion. The poster shared gave the impression that the actor plays a cop in the upcoming film.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the title of the film in December last year. The title poster released by the makers had showed Venkatesh standing in the middle of the road, with a smile on his face. He was seen holding a leather bag in his left hand with his right hand raised.

The makers have already disclosed that the film will hit screens on October 2 this year.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #Venky77 initially, has triggered huge expectations as actor Venkatesh, whose most recent release 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' was a blockbuster, has joined hands with one of his favourite directors Trivikram.

This is the first time that Trivikram is directing a film featuring actor Venkatesh in the lead. Although Trivikram has not directed a film with Venkatesh prior to this project, he has worked as a writer with actor Venkatesh.

In fact, Trivikram had penned the story and dialogues for the superhit film 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav', which was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and which featured Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal in the lead. The film also marked Aarthi Agarwal's debut in Telugu cinema.

--IANS

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